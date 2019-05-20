Pastor Alto "Bud" Goodspeed Sr., 78, of Manistee, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 28, 1940, in Plainwell, Michigan, the son of the late Darl T. and Edna (Manchester) Goodspeed. He was graduate of Wayland High School Class of 1959.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam Era. On Dec. 21, 1963, he married Diana Kay Wallace at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wayland.

Bud was Pastor of the New Life Tabernacle in Manistee for 38 Years. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, especially tomatoes.

Survivors include his wife, Diana K. Goodspeed, of Manistee; four children, Sheila (Mark) Lavender, of Manistee, Alto (Tracey) Goodspeed Jr., of Manistee, Craig (Heather) Goodspeed, of Fremont, Michigan, and Chip (Kirsten) Goodspeed, of Manistee; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Peggy Barton, of Dutton, Michigan, as well as nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Alto Goodspeed Jr. officiating, followed by Military Honors by the Manistee United Veterans Council Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon until time of service.

Memorials in Bud's name may be directed to the New Life Tabernacle.

Please visit Bud's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.