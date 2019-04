Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alverna F. Bredbanner.

Memorial services for Alverna F. Bredbanner, 86, of Bear Lake who died April 7, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee. Visit www.oakgrovefh.com.