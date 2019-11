Amy L. Wygmans, 40, of Manistee, died peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded with by the love and presence of her family and dear friends.

She was born Jan. 5, 1979, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of Karalyn (Koehler) and the late H. Dale Wygmans.

A complete obituary will be published in next week's edition of the Manistee News Advocate. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.