Beloved daughter, mother, wife, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and very best friend, Amy Lynne Wygmans-Thomas left this world peacefully and lovingly surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

Amy was born in Manistee, Michigan, on Jan. 5, 1979 into a large and loving family that really prayed for a baby boy but quickly changed their minds after seeing her beautiful face. She was mom and dad's little "oops", spoiled rotten by her older and perfect siblings and absolutely adored by her parents. Amy attended all her school years at Manistee Catholic Central and West Shore Community College, raised a lot of heck around town and happily raised her three children with the support of family and friends. She spent her entire career working for the Manistee County Medical Care Facility as a scheduling coordinator.

Amy loved music, attending concerts, reading, traveling, shopping, Club South and the Vadeboncoeur Garage but mostly and above all, loved her children. She was determined to attend all her children's sporting events regardless of terrible weather conditions, competing conflicts or how sick and lousy she felt. She also loved attending professional sporting events, although she was probably more of a fan of the event than the actual teams. She held an endless and boundless love for her husband, her family, her friends and an inexplicable love for her dog Athena. She was beautiful, funny, outgoing, vivacious, loyal, brave, strong and as she would tell anyone who would listen, an amazing driver. She was also snarky, mischievous, stubborn and a pain in the butt, but she was our pain and we will miss her terribly.

When you think of Amy, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest, just as she did. Amy wanted everyone to know that she fought hard and leaving was not what she wanted. She loved her life very much and felt that there was still so much she wanted to experience. She wants all that knew and loved her to share their stories with her children and keep them safe and secure.

Amy was preceded in death by her infant son, Marcus; her father, Harvey Dale; her paternal and maternal grandparents; her Aunt Irene; and her dog/child, Caesar.

She leaves behind her mother, Karalyn Wygmans; husband, Jeff Thomas; children, Bradley, Gavin and Neila; sisters, Kristine and her husband Jeffrey Bird, Beth Ann and her husband John Taylor; brothers, Jim Wygmans and his partner Debbie Skeans, and David Wygmans and his wife Mindy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, where the family will be present at the funeral home to receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of her service at the Herbert Funeral Home, located at 706 Kosciusko St. Manistee, MI, 49660.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made in Amy's name to the Hospice of Michigan Association, MD Anderson Cancer Center of Houston, or a trust that has been established for Amy's children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.