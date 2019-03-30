Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Oser.

Anita Katharina Oser of Cullowhee, N.C. died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Asheville, N.C.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugen and Anita BrÃ¼gmann Oser. A resident of Jackson County for 45 years, she distinguished herself as map librarian at Western Carolina University.

Born at home in New York City in 1937, she and her parents sailed the following year for Germany where she spent her childhood mostly with her mother, grandparents southeast of Hamburg. In 1948, she crossed the Atlantic again, this time alone to live with distant relatives in Manistee. She entered fourth grade, learned English and was joined by her parents a year later. Upon graduating from Manistee High School, she and her parents left Michigan for Miami, Florida.

Anita excelled in college, completing her AB in Spanish at the University of Miami, followed by the MA in library science at Florida State University in 1959. Her first professional employment began in 1959 at the University of Miami, where she supervised the operation of the Circulation Department and taught two German courses. In 1972, she obtained her second MA from Florida Atlantic University in German linguistics, and then moved to Western Carolina University in 1973, where she was appointed assistant professor and reference librarian. In 1982, she established the Map room that grew beyond 120,000 maps and 750 atlases, making it one of the strongest map libraries in the Southeast United States.

After completing her Ph.D. in library science at Florida State, Anita was considered the most knowledgeable person on campus of the new Global Positioning System (GPS), which she taught, along with digital cartography. After 30 of service, Anita retired in 2003.

In 1982, Anita co-authored and produced the slide/tape show, "Introduction to Map Libraries." It was purchased by major national and international libraries, including the British Library in London and the BibliothÃ¨que Nationale in Paris. She was president of the SLA Map Online Users Group and an editor for their journal "Base Line."

She joined a six-week Summer Work Project at the Library of Congress where she cataloged rare maps fro the library's vault. She shared her expertise on four continents participating in programs of the International Federation of Libraries and Institutions in Jerusalem; Durban, South Africa, Santiago, Chile; and Seoul Korea.

Anita Oser is survived by family in Western Germany and Michigan. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Appalachian Funeral Services. A private service is planned for summer.