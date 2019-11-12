Ann Marie Streeter, 79, of Manistee, passed away Oct. 30, 2019.

Ann Marie was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Crystal Lake Township to the late George N. and Edna (Edwards) Holmes. She attended West Shore Community College where she earned her LPN degree and worked as a nurse for 18 years. On Sept. 13, 2017, she married Robert Streeter at her granddaughters' home in Manistee. Ann Marie enjoyed going on the internet and Facebook and especially enjoyed time with her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; daughter, Laurie McDougall; sons, Bradley and Craig McDougall; sister, Dorothy Kay Holmes; brother, Kenneth Holmes; as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott McDougall; daughter, Marcia Mackey; husband, James Spencer; and several siblings.

A Celebration of Life for Ann Marie will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Manistee Township Hall with Bob Cook officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.