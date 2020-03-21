Ann Zimmerman, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away on March 13, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was surrounded by her family.

Ann was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 9, 1952, to parents Gerald and Jane (Bateman) Nabors. When she was 13 years old her family relocated to Monroe, Michigan. It was in Monroe that Ann met her life partner and soulmate, James Zimmerman, at a local dance. They quickly fell in love and have been together ever since. Ann graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1970, and then went on to earn her bachelor's degree in special education from Western Michigan University in 1974.

On June 1, 1974, Ann and Jimmy (as she called him) were united in marriage at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. After moving around, Ann and Jim settled in Manistee, Michigan. Ann worked as a special education teacher for the Manistee ISD until her retirement in 2008. She loved gardening, Northern Michigan and cooking delicious meals, especially with Jimmy. She was very involved in her kids' lives, serving as a Cub Scouts Den Mother and perfecting their school projects. Ann enjoyed stamping and sending unique, personalized cards to friends and family. Shopping was one of her favorite things and she was always dressed to the nines. Her granddaughters were the light of her life; nothing brought her more joy than being "Nana" to Aila and Charlotte.

Ann is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jimmy; her sons, Jake (Jessica), of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Jan of Portland, Oregon; and granddaughters, Aila Mae and Charlotte. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Sue Jones (Chris), Nancy Colpaert and Wendy Godfroy (Bill), all of Monroe.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Cathy; and son, Jesse.

She brought generosity and love to this world that will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held during the summer of 2020 in Manistee, Michigan. Those wishing to remember Ann are encouraged to make a donation to the Manistee Friendship Society, 1475 South US 31, Manistee MI. 49660.

Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.