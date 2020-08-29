Anna M. Gielczyk of Holland, Michigan died Monday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2020 at Holland Hospital in Holland, Michigan at the age of 102.

She was born on April 10, 1918 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Frank and Celia (Bajtka) Maczinski. Anna lived in Manistee most of her life, working at Manistee Garment Factory until marrying Cecil Gielczyk on Sept. 16, 1944 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1994. Anna enjoyed being with family and friends, gardening and baking, especially pies, which she was still making until she was 97 years old. She was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.

In 1998 Anna moved to Holland, Michigan to be near her son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Judy (Gregg) Gielczyk, who survive her. She is also survived by three grandsons, Robert Gielczyk (Jennifer Vis) of West Olive, Michigan, Matthew and Amanda Gielczyk of Byron Center, Michigan and Andrew Gielczyk (Veronica Greiner) of Holland, Michigan; as well as four great-grandchildren, Willa and Wren Gielczyk of West Olive, Michigan and India and Arlo Gielczyk of Holland, Michigan. Two sisters, Rose Kowalski of Free Soil, Michigan and Florence Masty of Montague, Michigan survive her. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Dembinski and Alice Morris; and three brothers, Frank Maciejewski, Floyd Maczinski and infant brother, Charles Maczinski.

According to Anna's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private graveside services and burial will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Divine Mercy Parish).

Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.