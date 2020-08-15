1/1
Anna Marie Smith
Anna Marie Smith, 74, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Fremont, to Jack and Gladys (Hansen) Lauber.

Anna graduated from Pentwater High School in 1963. In 1966 she married the late Marion "Bud" Griffis. Together, they raised four children. Anna worked for Howmet for nearly 20 years. She also owned and operated Anna's Tone and Beauty for over 15 years.

Anna was a very active and involved mother and grandmother. She was her grandchildren's biggest fan! She was also a big fan of University of Michigan and Tigers baseball. Anna loved riding her Harley. She was a very talented quilter. She made many quilts for her friends and family that had great meaning to them. Anna enjoyed being a part of the Merrick Music Makers. She made many dear lifelong friends.

Anna will be greatly missed by her children, Tammy (Steven) Ledford, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; Amy (Christopher) Cossette, of Custer; Todd (Julie) Griffis, of Bear Lake; and Tracy Griffis, of Bear Lake; her nine grandchildren, Rachel (Dustin), Loretta (DJ), Bailey, Lee( Marissa), Bradley, Hillary (Alex), Benjamin, Jake and Zachary; her eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Donna (Gordon) Terryn.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her brothers, Jack and Mike Lauber.

A private mass will be held and a graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at North Weare Cemetery in Pentwater. Please bring a lawn chair and a mask. Social distancing is encouraged.

Memorial contributions in Anna's name may be directed to St. Mary's Food Pantry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
