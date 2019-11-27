Antoinette "Annie" Howes, of Brethren, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

She was born on May 9, 1940, in Filer Township, the last of nine children to Stella Szpliet and Edward Jankowiak.

After high school, Annie spent a short time working as a presser at the Glen of Michigan before taking up farming. She was known for putting thousands of miles on the back of the potato harvester and strawberry planter, and for listening to hours of her children's and stepchildren's stories while she did all of her work and half of theirs. After retiring from farming, she dedicated her time to family and friends, always making sure that they were well fed with their favorite home-cooked meals and continuously ready to "play a game or two" of cards or dominoes. Affectionately known to her granddaughters as "Maggie," she provided countless lasting memories and passed along to them her love of gardening, needlework and cooking.

Annie is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donovan Howes; three children, Cheryl Larsen, August Larsen and Phillip Larsen; three stepchildren, Teresa Howes, Greg (Tarja) Howes and Doug Howes; three granddaughters, Erika (Ben) Thompson, Megan O'Brien and Tiffany (Jesse) Vanderbie; and her beloved dog, Max. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Evelyn Helminiak, Mary Luczyk and Henrietta "Etcha" Wagner; five brothers, Peter, Paul, John, Aloysius "Smokey" Jankowiak and Edward Dalke; and her puppy, Pooka June.

Friends and family are invited to stop by Don and Annie's home from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29 , 2019, to celebrate Annie's life and reminisce.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.