Arlene Ann (Kuczynski) Zielinski, 86, of Manistee, passed away at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Arlene was born on Sept. 11, 1933, in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of Stephen and Ethel (Nadiger) Kuczynski.

She graduated from Manistee High School with the class of 1951. Arlene was employed at the Glen of Michigan in Manistee prior to getting married. Arlene was married to John Zielinski her love of her life on Aug. 2, 1952, at Saint Joseph Parish, Manistee. They enjoyed 67 years together.

Arlene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed greatly by many. Arlene with her husband John owned and operated the Zielinski Grocery Store business and family farm together. She was a dedicated mother who always put family first and took pride in raising her eight children. She enjoyed having family get-togethers and was a great cook. She liked making the famous family recipe homemade Polish sausage with her husband and baking her homemade bread. She enjoyed her family and home. She always had an extra place for visitors at mealtime. She enjoyed listening to country music, doing word search puzzles, and having the grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee.

Arlene is survived by her husband, John; her children, Marilyn (Lysle) Hansberger, of Ludington, Jane (James) Fett, of Manistee, Patricia (Robert) DeCair, of Thousand Palms, California, Stephen Zielinski, Brian (Susan) Zielinski, Michael Zielinski, all of Manistee; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Zielinski, of Manistee; 13 grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer) Hansberger, Jennifer Bray, Kelly (Ricky) Halcome, Mark (Monica) Fett, Sarah, Eric, Crystal DeCair, Keith Zielinski, Jacob Zielinski, Caitlin, Justin, Heather Zielinski and Keaton Ensley; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin and Brian Hansberger, Alexis Bray, Faith Hansberger, Jalin and Hunter Halcome, Vincent and Ava Mae Fett, Lilli and Lainey Zielinski, Landon and Mia Zielinski; her sister, Dorothy Holmes, of Manistee; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

Arlene was preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Richard Zielinski; her parents, Stephen and Ethel Kuczynski; her sisters, Marie Janowiak, Gladys Wandrych and Edith Steinberg; and by her brothers, Edward, Robert, David and Donald Kuczynski.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to her funeral Mass on Friday morning.

A memorial will be established in Arlene's name for the Matthew 25:35 Food Pantry of Manistee. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.