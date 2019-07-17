Arlene M. Russell

Obituary
Arlene M. Russell passed in peace Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 83 at Green Acres of Manistee.

She is survived by children; Susan (Robert) Guenthardt, Carol (Edward) Lindeman, Mary Lloyd, and Steven Bernatche, grandchildren; David (Amber) Lindeman, Abigail Lindeman, Travis (Tarah) Bernatche, Linsey and Cierra Lloyd, great grandchildren; Emma and Alivia Lindeman and Elise and William Bernatche, special nephews; Robert (Janice, Erica, Rob, and Kate) Schuelke and families, Mark (Linda, Matthew and Brett) Schuelke and families, and special niece Kathryn (Kayleigh and Nathalie) Kenny. Also surviving are dear friends; Nancy Coates, Ann Ziehm, and Sue Lindeman.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; William and Evelyn (Markham) Janowiak, twin sister; Darlene Schuelke, brother; William Janowiak, sons; Robert W., Richard, Raymond, and Ronald Bernatche, and by daughter-in-law; Susan (Bajtka) Bernatche.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be at a future date.

The family would like to thank Green Acres of Manistee, Hospice of Michigan, the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, and Susan Kaap, FNP-C for their exceptional care and guidance.

Please visit Arlene's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on July 17, 2019
