Arline Tracy, 90, of Bear Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Springdale Township, the daughter of John and Lydia (Burlingame) Leatherman Sr.

Arline worked as a meat wrapper at Kroger and Oleson's. With her son, John, she operated a deer processing business. In her spare time, she loved to quilt, crochet and make afghans. Most of all, Arline loved to spend time with her family, her friends and her pets.

Arline is survived by her children, Norma Webster of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and Norman Tracy of Bear Lake; her grandchildren, Jeri, Michael and Chad; her great-grandchildren, Jaime, Joseph, Bryce and Haden; and her great-great-granddaughter, Miranda Jane.

On June 12, 1949, Arline married Norman Tracy who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Leatherman Jr.; and her son, John Tracy.

Cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 7, 2020.
