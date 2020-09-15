Arnold Arthur Linke passed away peacefully at his home in Battle Creek, MI, on September 3, 2020 with his wife, Linda, and loving family members by his side.

"Arnie" was the second of the six children of Arthur and Sophie (Pilarski) Linke. He was born and grew up in Filer City where he attended Filer City School and was a 1941 graduate of Manistee High School.

Always athletically inclined, as a young man Arnie was a member of the Manistee Saints baseball team and was part of the 1947 Northwest Michigan Championship Team. His lifelong interest in baseball was passed on to his sons and grandsons, and he was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.

In 1943, Arn joined the U.S. Navy. Skills he had learned in business classes at Manistee High School made him a natural match for the duties required of a Yeoman, and he served in that position in the South Pacific, achieving the rank of Yeoman Second Class. In his latter years he wore his WWII Navy cap with pride. That symbol of his service engendered many pleasant conversations that usually began or ended with "Thank you for your service".

After the war Arnold married Rogene Jankowiak of Filer City, and he and Rogene were the parents of 4 children, Gary, Larry (Elizabeth), and David (Nanci) Linke of Battle Creek, and Lori Linke Lavdiotis of San Mateo, CA, all of whom survive their parents.

Also surviving him are his grandchildren: Andy and (Jessica) Linke, Nick and (Chantal) Lavdiotis, Tony Lavdiotis, Dan Linke, Aaron Linke, and granddaughter Kelly and (Bill) Lapham and great grandchildren: Avaline and Ash Lapham, Alyssa and Austin Lavdiotis, and twins Alexandra and Charlotte Linke.

Arnold's surviving siblings are his brother and sister-in-law, Arvid and Laurel Linke of St. Charles, MO, and sister, Myrna Linke Schuelke, of Manistee.

Arn was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Austin Linke, youngest brother, Leonard Linke, eldest brother & sister-in-law, Wayne and Helen Linke, sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia Linke Willett and John Willett, and brother-in-law Walter Schuelke Jr.

Arnie and Linda were blessed to have many children in their lives, and these "grandchildren of the heart" survive as well: John Rasey, Alex and Teone Toman and their son Ryker, as well as Aubrianna, Nyonnah, Shane, and Shayonna who shared "Grandpa's" love and gave it back to him in full measure.

Arnold received his BS and MS from Western Michigan University and Coordinating Certificates from Michigan State and University of Michigan. He taught at Battle Creek Public Schools for 36 years. During that time he was selected as an Excellence in Education Teacher, served as Cooperative Education Coordinator, BC Education Association Representative and Vice President, and manager and treasurer of the School Employees Credit Union. He managed the BC Schools Teen Social Club for 23 years and for 20 years sold tickets and worked crowd control for home football and basketball games for the Bearcats. He also found time to teach at Kellogg Community College and Argubright Business College.

At a time when many men are looking forward to retirement, Arnold entered a new period of his life. At age 62 Arnold married Linda (Boles) and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage. He aided his wife in the creation of Community Inclusive Recreation (CIR), an organization inspired by Arn's brother Len. That organization continues today to help people with special needs incorporate into the community via recreational activities shared with people of all abilities.

On October 2, 2020 a private family memorial service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery where Arn will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to CIR (Community Inclusive Recreation) or the Talons Out Honor Flight. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Arnie may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.

Our sadness is balanced by the abundant memories of laughter and fun and kindness that this dearly loved husband, father, great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend leaves behind.