Arthur C. Olen, 90, of Manistee, Michigan, passed away on May 28, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his Family.He was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Manistee, Michigan, the son of the late Stephen J. and Alma F. (Kosiboski) Olen. He attended Manistee High School, and graduated in 1947. He married Phyllis M. Smith on Aug. 16, 1952, in the Rectory of St. Joseph Catholic Church.Art was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War, being Honorably Discharged April 25, 1952. He was employed at Packaging Corp. of America for 30 years, retiring as the Maintenance Supervisor in December of 1981.He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Manistee, and took part in the Men's Club activities.Art loved traveling with his wife Phyllis, especially to their winter home in Bradenton, Florida. They enjoyed spending time with family and attended the varies activities that their children, and grandchildren took part in over the span of many years. They were both very proud of their family.He took pride in the time that he spent with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, and enjoyed telling them stories of his time as a Paratrooper while in the Army, when he worked on the Lower Lakers, and other special times in his life. He looked forward to the Annual 4th of July family get togethers at his home where everyone had a great time swimming in his pool, sharing a meal, and spending quality time together making their own memories with him.Art and his brother Harold spent numerous hours together, whether it was installing pools, taking rides to the beaches, or going out for lunch. They were the true definition of best friends. Art and Harold had the great privilege of going to Washington D.C. together with the Mid Michigan Honor Flight, where they toured many places, including the Korean War Monument, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and several other Historic sites. They were approached by many people wanting to shake their hands and thank them for their service. Art mentioned that he felt so proud, humbled, and also like a celebrity on that trip.Art is survived by his three sons and two daughters-in-law, John (Sandra) Olen, and Jim Olen, of Manistee, and Arthur (Sharon) Olen, of Jenison, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Amber England, of Walker, Michigan, Amanda Olen, of Port Charlotte, Florida, John Olen II of Menasha, Wisconsin, Jacob Olen, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, Tori Olen, Tara Olen and Tyler Olen all of Jenison, Michigan; two great-grandchildren, Hunter England and Gavin Pulido-Olen; also two sisters-in-law, Vera Olen and Gertrude Smuda, both of Manistee.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his son, Michael; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne (Akins) Olen; and a great-granddaughter, Alise England.Our family would like to extend a very special thank you to Andrea Platte for the wonderful care she gave to our father. He really enjoyed her company and appreciated all of her help. Also, thank you to the wonderful people at Hospice of Michigan, they really did a fantastic job, and were very professional.The family will be holding a Memorial Service for Art at a later date to be determined. A notice will be posted in the Manistee News Advocate when the service will be held.Memorials will be set up in Art's name for Stomp out Cancer, and Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes for those donations will be available at the time of his Memorial Service.Please share a photo or story with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 2, 2020.