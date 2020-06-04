Arthur "Art" Francis Krause, 69, of Manistee, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.He was born on Jan. 14, 1951 in Manistee, son of the late Harold R. and Jane L. (Greve) Krause. He attended Onekama High School and graduated with the class of 1970.He enlisted in the United States Army on March 24, 1971 in Detroit, serving during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on April 19, 1972.Art married Cheryl Lynn Ronning on May 13, 1972 in Manistee. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2015. He worked as a truck driver for many years at Century Boat in Manistee. He also was co-owner of PK Computers in Manistee and worked at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He was also a volunteer on the Manistee search and rescue dive team.Art was a member of the VFW Post 4499 in Manistee. He enjoyed scuba diving, camping, motorcycling, hunting and fishing. Art genuinely enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his granddaughter Alexis. Wherever Alexis was, you would most likely find Art as well.Art is survived by his daughter, Angelia Krause; granddaughter, Alexis Krause; sisters, Bonnie Bentoske and Jean Marie Gutschke; and brother, Jay (Janet) Krause all of Manistee; brothers-in-law, Larry (Donna) Ronning of Manistee and Red (Donna) Ronning of Bear Lake; sister-in-law, Sylvia Ronning of Baton Rouge, Louisianna as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl and daughter Laura.The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. A private family service will be held at a later time. Final interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee.Memorial contributions in memory of Art may be directed to Tight Lines For Troops. Please feel free to share a memory or photo with Art's family at www.oakgrovefh.com.The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 4, 2020.