Arthur Fraser Sippola, of Pleasanton Township, died Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 83.

Art was known for his sense of humor and generous spirit, and he made friends wherever he went.

Art was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy (Margaret Ruth Simons) Sippola; his parents, Jacob and Ida (Berg) Sippola; his brother, Robert Edwin Sippola; and his sister, Ilona Ruth McConnellee.

He is survived by his son, Robert Elton Sippola (Nadine Sippola), of Bear Lake, Michigan; daughter, Lynn Ann Queen (Dana Queen), of Alva, Florida; sister, Marianne Ida Hudock, of Westland, Michigan; grandsons, Justin and Ethan Sippola; and seven nieces and nephew, and numerous loving step-grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews.

On March 6, 1936, Art was born at home in Allen Park, Michigan, to Ida and Jacob Sippola. He attended Allen Park schools and graduated from Michigan State University in 1957 with a degree in economics and received a Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. While at Michigan State, he met the love of his life, Margaret Ruth (Peggy) Simons, and they married in 1958. They lived in Livonia, Michigan, for four decades and raised their children in the Livonia Public Schools.

After graduating from Michigan State, Art took a job with Detroit Bank and Trust, later known as Comerica. Art rose through the ranks and was appointed Vice President of Comerica's Main Office. At age 56, Art retired from the bank and served as Chief of Staff to Wayne County Commissioner Thaddeus McCotter.

Over the years, Art and Peggy were heavily involved in volunteer politics. Art served in numerous party positions from precinct delegate to treasurer for many candidates and organizations, including Financial Counsel to the Executive Board for the Michigan Republican Party. Art and Peggy were honored to put in the hard work of attending Republican National Conventions in 1976 (Kansas City) and 1980 (Detroit) when Art served as one of 27 Reagan delegates. Art continued to attend Republican National and state conventions for many years after.

Art also served Livonia as Chairman of the Traffic Commission for over 30 years, as member and Chairman of the city Board of Canvassers, as member and Chairman of the Schoolcraft College Board of Canvassers, and as Fund Captain for the Livonia YMCA.

In 1967, Art and Peggy purchased a farm near Bear Lake. They spent weekends and summers in Bear Lake with their children and extended family for many years. Always social and outgoing, they hosted many summer parties on their property where friends and family of all ages were welcome. After Peggy passed away in 2000, Art moved to Pleasanton Township full time. He continued to share his time and energy with friends and his community and thoroughly enjoyed the Bear Lake area.

Private services have been held.

Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Michigan in appreciation for the excellent care they provide.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.