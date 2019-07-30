Audrey Marie Morong, 95, of Free Soil, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

She was born Dec. 27, 1923, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late John and Mary (Tajkowski) Wobszal. She was a graduate of South Division High School in Milwaukee and employed in the office of Allis-Chalmers in Milwaukee. On July 15, 1944, she married Francis (Frank) Morong at St. John Cantius Church in Freesoil. They moved to Detroit where they were employed at the DeSoto Assembly Facility that produced B-29 military aircraft during World War II (in the era of Rosie the Riveter). Following the war, they purchased a farm and moved back to Free Soil. They were married seventeen years before his passing on Dec. 31, 1961. Audrey enjoyed raising vegetables and fruit on the farm and loved being part of the Free Soil community. She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She loved being with her family, spending time outdoors, gardening, and playing cards with relatives and friends.

She is survived by her six children, Tom Morong, Joanne Aerts, Paul (Geri) Morong, David Morong, Elaine Peterson and Gerald Morong; three grandchildren, Shelley (Tom) Gregwer, Bryan (Angela) Aerts and Jason (Anne) Aerts; 10 great-grandchildren; Tommy, Claire, Tessa, Geneva, Olivia Gregwer; Brenna, Audrey, Caeley, Allie Aerts and Cy Aerts. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Wobszal; husband, Frank; sisters, Lorraine Jackoviak, LaVerne Paul and Arlene Holz; sons-in-law, Lee Peterson and Allen Aerts.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Freesoil, with the Rev. Daniel DePew celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cantius Cemetery.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends on from 6-9 p.m. Friday.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.