Barbara Elsie Blahut, 105, of Arcadia, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1913, in Onekama, the daughter of Carl and Katherine (Kuenzer) Rabischke.

Barbara lived in Onekama until she was about 2 years old when the family moved to the farm near Bear Lake. A year later, they moved to town and resided at 3400 Division Street in Arcadia. Having come full circle, she resided in that home until her death.

At age 11, the family moved to Pontiac, and she entered school at Eastern Jr. High. In the depths of the Depression, she graduated Pontiac High School in May of 1932. Later that year, Barbara met and married a young man from Saskatchewan, Canada, Michael W. Blahut, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Barbara and Michael's first child, Garnet Jeanne, was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Pontiac, followed by Gary Michael in December 1940.

War broke out in 1941, and Barbara was recruited to work in the Torpedo Plant at Pontiac Motors. She remained in this highly classified job until the end of the war. She then was transferred to a secretarial position in the Employment Office of Pontiac Motors.

Barbara and Michael welcomed a third child, Karen Sue, born Feb. 24, 1947, and Barbara decided to stay home as life returned to normal after the war.

Barbara was always active in the PTA at her children's schools and was also a Girl Scout Leader. She sang in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pontiac for many years. She trained for and proudly worked as a Grey Lady in all of the participating hospitals in Pontiac and Onekama.

In 1963 as retirement neared, Barbara and Michael decided to return home to Arcadia. While Carl, her father, passed on, Kate, her mother, was still there. Kate lived a month short of 99 years.

Once again in Arcadia, Barbara served Trinity Lutheran Church well as president of the Ladies' Guild for four years. There was never a Baptism, a wedding, or a funeral that didn't find Barbara serving in some capacity. She was the first woman to serve on the Board of Elders once women were given the right to vote in the church, and she was subsequently asked to serve as church secretary.

Barbara was active in the Arcadia Women's Club, serving as president for several terms, and she was honored a few years ago to be admitted as a Lifetime Member. She served on the Arcadia Township Board of Review and was selected for the secretarial position on the Arcadia Township Board. She proudly rode in the Arcadia Daze Parade as Grand Marshall for her 100th birthday.

Barbara's passion for reading, especially historical fiction and non-fiction, was deep. Her knitting of baby hats and christening shawls was a favorite pastime, as well as cutting out doll clothes with no pattern and sewing them entirely by hand. She maintained a lifelong correspondence with many friends and family throughout the U.S., Canada, and even South America.

She rode to church in a one-horse buggy, faced and raised a family through the Great Depression, experience four wars (WWI, WII, Korea and Vietnam), and saw a man land on the moon. She traveled by jet plane to Europe, visiting as many countries as she could, had two telephones installed in her home, and last but not least, she had a big TV right in her living room. Fiercely independent, she drove herself wherever she needed to go, whether to Arizona, Florida or Saskatchewan, Canada, to visit friends and family.

Barbara lived a challenging but exciting life!

Good luck, Mom. We love you â€¦ all the Christmases, birthdays, picnics at the beach you treated us to â€¦ but the most important thing of all was that you door was always open. We are sure God's door will be open for you.

Barbara is survived by children, Garnet Jeanne (Raymond) Sitter, of Arcadia; her son, Gary Blahut, of Arcadia; and her daughter, Karen (Jack) Lemonnier, of Holland; her grandchildren, Mark (Herminia), Timothy (Terri), Matthew, MacKenzie, Gavin, Ion, Sophia, Olivia, Michael and Lori; her great-granddaughters, Madeline, Tess and Lana; and her great-great-granddaughter, Evelyn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Blahut; and her sisters, Ruth Esther and Pearl Garnet.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Arcadia, with Pastor Ryan Tinetti officiating. Interment will take place in Bertelson Cemetery, in Onekama, in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Animal Shelter or to Hospice of Michigan.

