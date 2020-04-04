Barbara Jean Suyak, 73, of Manistee died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born on June 24, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School in River Rouge, Michigan.

On Nov. 21, 1964, she married John R. Suyak at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Lincoln Park, Michigan.

Barbara Jean was a member of Saint Mary's of Mount Carmel Shrine where she was a member of the St. Mary's Altar Society. A full time homemaker, her interests included gardening, reading, cooking, trips to the casino and enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, John Suyak; daughters, Karen Czarniowski and Suzanne Todd; sons, John Suyak and Eric Suyak; grandchildren, Rocco and Jessica Calipari, Heather and Mark Hutnick, Ryan and Ashley Czarniowski, Joshua and Natalie Czarniowski, Erica and Zack Barrett, John Suyak III, Victoria Suyak, Connor Suyak, Taryn Suyak, Olivia Suyak, and Isabel Suyak; great-grandchildren, Owen and Aria Hutnick, and Ivin Czarniowski; siblings, James and Irene Speir, Gary and Kathy Gray, Mary and James Vajen, Raymond and Margie Pelon, and Tim and Theresa Speir; and many nephews, nieces and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anne Speir; in-laws, William and Helen Suyak; granddaughter, Julianna Czarniowski; son-in-law, Jeffrey Todd; and brothers-in-law, Alex Suyak and Joseph Bongiorno.

Services will be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.

Special thanks to Hospice of Michigan and Lori, RN, Dr. Charles VandenBerg and staff for their assistance and help keeping her comfortable through her difficult time

Please visit Barbara Jean Suyak's personal page of memories at www.oakgrove.fh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.