Barbara L. Lynn, 80, of Manistee, Michigan, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 7, 1938. Cremation has taken place and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Family and friends will pray the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to her funeral Mass.

A memorial has been established in Barb's name for Hospice of Michigan-Ludington Chapter.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.