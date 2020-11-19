1/1
Barbara Lou Maiville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Lou Maiville passed away at her home, Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Charles and Marion (Walters) Storms.

Barbara graduated from Grandville High School and soon after married Phillip John Maiville at her parents' home on the family farm, September 23, 1950. They lived in Mason, Michigan and later retired to the Irons area, around 1990.

In Barbara's younger years she was involved in politics, did campaigning and ran the GMAC in Lansing, before moving north. For over twenty five years, she owned and operated P&B Trucking, which involved working for the U.S. Postal Service as contractors. Barbara didn't just own the business, she was the boss, the bookkeeper, did all the hiring and landed all the contracts. Being the amazing and hardworking woman she was, she also raised 3 children and maintained the household.

As she grew older, Barbara never really slowed down, she was on the Council of Aging Agency, Jury Board of Lake County, and a member of Mason Presbyterian and Irons Union Churches. She had many hobbies, some of which included gardening in her cute flower garden, making cakes and painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of nearly 68 years, Phil Maiville.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her children Angela, Debra and Don (Marci); 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Barbara was admired and loved by her family and they will miss her dearly.

Funeral Services for Barbara will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Verdun Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00am, with funeral at 1:00pm. Immediately following service, procession to North Park Cemetery for interment. Following burial, there will be a luncheon at daughter Angie's house in Luther.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved