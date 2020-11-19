Barbara Lou Maiville passed away at her home, Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Charles and Marion (Walters) Storms.

Barbara graduated from Grandville High School and soon after married Phillip John Maiville at her parents' home on the family farm, September 23, 1950. They lived in Mason, Michigan and later retired to the Irons area, around 1990.

In Barbara's younger years she was involved in politics, did campaigning and ran the GMAC in Lansing, before moving north. For over twenty five years, she owned and operated P&B Trucking, which involved working for the U.S. Postal Service as contractors. Barbara didn't just own the business, she was the boss, the bookkeeper, did all the hiring and landed all the contracts. Being the amazing and hardworking woman she was, she also raised 3 children and maintained the household.

As she grew older, Barbara never really slowed down, she was on the Council of Aging Agency, Jury Board of Lake County, and a member of Mason Presbyterian and Irons Union Churches. She had many hobbies, some of which included gardening in her cute flower garden, making cakes and painting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of nearly 68 years, Phil Maiville.

Barbara leaves to cherish her memory, her children Angela, Debra and Don (Marci); 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Barbara was admired and loved by her family and they will miss her dearly.

Funeral Services for Barbara will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Verdun Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11:00am, with funeral at 1:00pm. Immediately following service, procession to North Park Cemetery for interment. Following burial, there will be a luncheon at daughter Angie's house in Luther.