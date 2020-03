Barry L. Luedke, 72, of Manistee, Michigan, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 26, 1948, son of the late George and Margaret (Kistler) Luedke.

A complete obituary will be published in July when services will be held.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.