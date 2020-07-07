Barry Lyle Luedke age 72 of Manistee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born Jan. 26, 1948 in Ludington the son of George and Margaret (Kistler) Luedke. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1966. Barry was drafted into the Army in November of 1968. Barry attained the rank of Sergeant as an artillery Computer operator also earning the Bronze Star with Valor.

He married Carmen Siuda on May 29, 1971 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. He was a union bricklayer for many years. He also was a former employee at Century Boat Company. After its closing he returned to masonry, working for Ron Kott Masonry Construction.

He was a member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 and the DAV Salt City Chapter No. 43 both of Manistee, the 77th. Artillery Regiment Association, the 1st. Cavalry Division Association, and the Manistee Muzzle Loaders. He was also a member of the Am vets Post No.1988, the American Legion Post No. 69, Moto Guzzi Owners, the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Team and a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Guardian Angels Catholic Church).

In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, gardening, wood carving, playing his Gretsch guitar and riding his motorcycles.

Barry is survived by his wife Carmen of almost 49 years, his daughter Tanya (Christopher) Koehler of Denver, N.C., two sons, B. Tyler (Kristine) Luedke of Berwick, Maine and Troy Luedke of Grand Haven, five grandchildren, Autumn and Mason Koehler, Brayden, Alex and Elijah Luedke, one brother George (Marilyn) Luedke of Surprise, Ariz., three sisters, Loretta Harjes, of Hart, Shirley LaFreniere and Sheryl Taylor both of Ludington, three brothers in-law, Pat (Martha) Siuda of Mount Pleasant, Tom Siuda of Newberry, Mark (Ann) Siuda of Middleville, two sisters in-law, Christine (George) Goodrich of Manistee, and Loretta (Dr. Bob) Spitzer of Mackinaw Island. Numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive him.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Luedke, his in-laws, Stanley and Rita Siuda and two brothers in-law Stanley Harjes and Allan Helwig.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ruben Munoz celebrant. The family will be at the church for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, where Graveside Military Honors will be given by the members of the Manistee County Veterans Council Ritual Team.

In Lieu of Flowers a donation in Barry's name may be directed to Stomp Out Cancer, Hospice of Michigan or the Disabled American Veterans.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.