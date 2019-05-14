Barton L. Erickson, 86, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was born July 28, 1932, in Manistee, Michigan, to Oscar and Eleanor "Ellie" (Kuehl) Erickson. Bart was a graduate of Manistee High School and a graduate of Ferris State College with a degree in Pharmacy. He went on to purchase Miller Pharmacy which then became Erickson Pharmacy.

Bart married the love of his life Constance "Connie" Bennett June 20, 1959. Together they had three children, Lance, Susan and Kyle.

Being an active member of many of Manistee's service clubs, Bart was a loyal participant in the Elks, past president of the Jaycees, board of directors at Dial-A-Ride, Rotary, Masons, board member of Security National Bank and a member of the Manistee Golf and Country Club. He was also a Korean War veteran.

Barton's special interests included his adoring three children and being an amazing Papa to his six grandchildren. He enjoyed restoring his collection of Model A cars and travelling with Connie and his kids. He also enjoyed volunteering for his church and was an active member on many boards.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Connie; his parents, Oscar and Ellie; and his in-laws Cyril and Fordyce Bennett.

Bart is survived by his children, Lance (Denise Hamill) Erickson, Susan (Michael) Jonas and Kyle (Lesley) Erickson. He is also survived by his loving brother, Carlton (Eunice) Erickson. Papa Bart also leaves behind his adoring grandchildren, Collin, Brendan, McKenna, Ford, Ty and Elly, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Bart also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Gail Bennett and Carol Rhodes, and brother-in-law, Greg Bennett.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Manistee, Michigan. A luncheon and visitation with the family will immediately follow the celebration of Bart's life.

Memorials can be directed to the First Congregational Church United Church of Christ in Bart's memory.

Bart's kids would like to thank the many friends and family that have helped us during this most difficult time and who continue to be a blessing to our family.