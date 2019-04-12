Bernadine J. Jerumbo, age 96, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 in El Paso, Texas where she had been living with her daughter Mary Ellen.

She was born on September 14, 1922 in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late John and Martha (Adamczak) Rozga. Bernadine was united in marriage to Clarence P. Jerumbo on August 31, 1946 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They celebrated over 62 years of marriage together before Clarence death on December 26, 2008. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Saint Joseph Catholic Church) in Manistee. Bernadine lived with her daughter Mary Ellen Jerumbo in El Paso, Texas who is the owner of The Back Street Gym, where Bernadine still worked-out and enjoyed the Texas sunshine.

Bernadine is survived by her daughters and sons in-law; Mary Ellen Jerumbo of El Paso, Texas, Pauline and Tim Fortier of Phoenix, Arizona and Loralee and Leonard Krajkiewicz of Chicago, Illinois.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary on Friday evening, April 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where friends may begin calling on Friday evening after 6 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of local arrangements.

Dorothy W. Thorson

Dorothy W. Thorson, lifelong resident of Manistee passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the home of her daughter Linda Thoman in Onondaga, Michigan.

A complete obituary will follow at a later date.