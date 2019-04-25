Bernard J. Lacki of Manistee, died Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at home amongst his family.

He is survived by two brothers, Eugene and Aloysius, and several nieces and nephews.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Christine and Rita and nephew Timothy Oleniczak.

Prayers and last respects may be offered on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) in Manistee from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery in a private ceremony

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.