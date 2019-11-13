Bernice Lillian Ortowski, 99, of Wellston, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.

She was born Feb. 14, 1920, in Muskegon, the daughter of Mathew and Sophie Drabik.

Bernice and her husband, Fritz spent most of their lives in Grand Rapids before retiring to the Wellston area. Bernice and her sister, Lee, for many years, made thousands of holiday cookies in support of St. Bernard Catholic Church, in Irons, where Bernice was a faithful member.

Asked to describe Bernice in one sentence, her daughter, Denise, is thankful that Bernice and Fritz adopted her and gave her a life she never could have had. Her daughter, Linda, is very thankful that Bernice and Ftiz rescued her at age 12 from an orphanage in Grand Rapids. Grandson Alan said, "I will always remember Grandma for her kindness, love of laughter, and always being thoughtful of other people in their time of need." Grandson Steven says, "I will always remember Grandma for her thoughtfulness towards others and that she had a wonderful sense of humor." Son-in-law Roger believes he had the best mother-in-law in the world.

Bernice is survived by her daughters, Linda (Roger) Hopkins and Denise Ortowski; her grandsons, Alan and Steven; her granddaughter, Jenny; two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Hope; her sisters-in-law, Mary Morris and Ardis Drabik; and her brother-in-law, Art Wlodkowski.

On Jan. 2, 1944, Bernice married Ferdinand "Fritz" Ortowski who preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents,

Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Irons. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church or to the Wellston Seniors.

