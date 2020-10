Betty A. Adamski, age 88 of Eastlake died Thursday evening October 1, 2020 at Willowbrook Care Home in Scottville, MI.

She was born January 19, 1931 in Manistee, Michigan daughter of the late Wilfred and Anna (Stanek) Adamski.

A complete obituary will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.