Betty A. Adamski, age 89 of Eastlake, died Thursday evening, Oct. 1, 2020 at Willowbrook Care Home in Scottville, Michigan.

She was born Jan. 19, 1931 in Manistee, Michigan, daughter of the late Wilfred and Anna (Stanek) Bernier. Betty was a graduate of Manistee High School class of 1949. On April 21, 1951 she married Conrad J. Adamski at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2013. For most of her life Betty was a sales representative for the Avon Company and also a stay-at-home mom.

Betty was very active in her children and grandchildren's school activities: academics, sports, drama productions, dance recitals and music programs. She was a member of the Manistee Catholic Central Band Boosters and a strong supporter of the school's athletic programs, having volunteered in the concession stand for many years. Betty and Conrad were inducted into the MCC Hall of Fame in 2006. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (Guardian Angels Catholic Church).

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Mike Shively of Manistee and their children and families, Kevin and Carrie Shively and their children, Faith and Brienna; Adam Shively and his son, Conrad; and Jason and Ashley Shively; daughter and son-in-law, Catherine and Robert Gregorski of Scottville and their children, Nicole and Mike Eby, and their children, Emerson, Hudson and Ryan and Fina Gregorski, all of Ludington, and Nathan Gregorski of Los Angeles, California; her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Deborah Adamski of Jenison, and their children, Megan of Quincy, Massachusetts, Emily of Toledo, Ohio and Angela Adamski of Jenison; daughter, Karen Adamski, and her children, Kenneth Messer and his son, Aaron Messer and Heather Messer and her sisters-in-law, Geraldine Gage of Manistee and Lorraine Adamski of Eastlake. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Bernier; and brother-in-law, Myron Adamski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Alex Kowalkowski celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning, one hour prior to the mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Betty's name to the Historic Restoration of Guardian Angels Catholic Church Fund or MCC Athletics. Envelopes will be available at the church on Monday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.