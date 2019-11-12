Betty Helen Wade, of north shore Bear Lake, 93, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Betty was born in Oxford, Michigan, to Hazen and Luella (Smith) Francis. Betty was the oldest of five children and was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Donald and Ronald Francis; and has surviving sisters, Shirley Acheson, and Marilyn Frenk.

Betty married Dr. F.V. Wade in 1948 in Oxford, Michigan, and created a family with five children.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband Dr. F.V. Wade.

Betty is survived by sons, Steve Wade and wife Linda, and Gordon Wade and wife Robin; and daughters, Nancy Karre and husband Nelson, and Sally Monical and husband Daniel. Betty is survived by 14 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered as a community philanthropist and a strong woman that instilled confidence, motivation and a drive to succeed in all her children, and grandchildren as the role model for adventure and new experiences.

Arrangements are by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia.