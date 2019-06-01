Betty L. Lewis, 93, of Manistee, Michigan, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at The Maples, Benzie County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1925, in Marion, Indiana, daughter of the late Jess and Eva E. (Edwards) Patterson.

Betty was united in marriage to Edward Harold Lewis in July of 1947. He preceded her in death. Betty along with her husband Edward, were the owners and operators of the Red Barn Market in Onekama.

She enjoyed ceramics and was a Grey Lady and very active with the American Red Cross during her life-time. Betty was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Manistee.

Betty is survived by her children, Dianna (Tom) Dutkavich, of Manistee, Michigan, Brenda (Jack) Muller and Phillip (Dawn) Lewis, all of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Raymond (Sara) Halstead and Carolyn Baker, all of Grayling, Michigan; 20 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edward; an infant son, Earnest; her daughter, Barbara Ohst; her son, Norman Lewis; a grandson, David Harold Baker; and three brothers, Edward, Richard and William.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Jim Friesner officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning, one hour prior to her funeral service. A funeral luncheon will immediately follow the service, in the church's fellowship hall. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellston Cemetery in Wellston.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.