Betty L. (White) MacDonald passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Betty Lou White was born on Monday, Aug. 20, 1951, to proud first-time parents, Elizabeth (Tolk) and Louis James White.

Betty was greeted on the other side by her parents, and she left behind many friends and family. The older sister of Ann and Louis John, she grew up in Troy, Michigan, spending summers at the family cottage in Lake Orion. Betty graduated from Troy High School and continued on to Wayne State University to study medical technology. Over the years, she worked at Wayne County General, Huron Valley, Saint Mary and Saint Joseph Mercy Hospitals.

Betty and ex-husband, Bob, happily raised two children, Ian and Kate. Betty gained an extra son when Kate married Brandon Berridge. She was the mother he never had.

One of Betty's greatest pleasures was being a grandmother to Kate and Brandon's kids, Belle (age 7) and Frederick (age 3.5). They loved to play board games, eat (dairy free) ice cream, hunt for cool rocks on the beach, watch the sunset, and stay up way past bedtime to read stories. Punctuality was not her strong suit, but love and patience were! Her curiosity and love of learning were insatiable. Her love of science and doing crafts live on in her family's interests. Betty's friends all agree that she was one-of-a-kind, sweet, helpful and always ready for adventure!

A private burial service is planned. Expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home for the benefit of the family, 901 N. Main St., Chelsea, MI.