The sun was shining through the front windows of her home on Feb. 26, 2020 when Bonnie Marie Miller, 75, of Onekama, left this Earth for the next chapter of her journey.

Bonnie was born in Manistee, daughter of Ernest T. and Marie M. Knudstrup. Both parents preceded her in death. Bonnie graduated from Manistee High School and then attended Jean's House of Beauty where she earned a degree in cosmetology. Never one to sit still long, Bonnie attended West Shore Community College and took up flower design, allowing her to combine business training and creativity.

Bonnie's greatest joy in life was her family. She married Chester T. Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. Bon and Chet raised five children: Wayne, Mark, Christine, Kevin and Todd. These were her biological children but there were many more who found a place at their table. The door was always open for those who needed a laugh or shoulder.

You never knew who might come in their front door. One day it might have been a neighbor or Kevin's friends for a night of poker in the "Beeline trailer." The next might have been a couple cousins. Perhaps it was one of the students from the high school needing hair done or corsage for homecoming.

There was never a dull moment for the adults too when Bonnie's friends from high school or those from the softball, bowling or golfing days came to visit.

Bonnie was always busy loading the kids into the car and taking them to one of Chet's softball games or to visit grandparents, aunts and uncles. As much time as possible was spent at Lime Lake with her mother, Marie and brother, Glen and his family.

As her family grew up, Bonnie supported her children's activities by being den mother in Cub Scouts, troop leader for Girl Scouts, Onekama High School Band Booster, Onekama High School Sports Booster. It would not be unusual to see Bonnie at the ski slopes, basketball games, football games, track meets, baseball games, band concerts and drama productions even after all her children had graduated.

As time went on Bonnie found a new passion in her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Autumn, Brenna, Moriah, John, Madison, Hogan, Parker, Gavyn and Finn. Bonnie made a great doting grandmother and easily expanded her capacity to give unconditional love to each and every one of the family additions.

Bonnie was very civically engaged in her beloved village of Onekama. She served several terms on the village council where she was instrumental in developing zoning and planning commissions for the village. While serving on council, Bonnie took a particular interest in parks and Farr Center development and direction. Her guidance and opinions will be missed.

Mass from the order of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Onekama with Reverend Monsignor John F. Porter and Reverend Ruben D. Munoz celebrants. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020.

The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday with a time of sharing at 8 p.m. and at the church on Thursday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.