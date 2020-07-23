Bonnie Rae Sage, 59 of Manistee, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 30, 1961 in Manistee, the daughter of the late Lee Edward "Sam" Cabot and Mary Esther (Boulanger) Edmondson.

She was a graduate of Manistee High School and received an associate degree from West Shore Community College. She married Milford Bernard Sage on Aug. 8, 1981 on the lakeshore in Manistee.

Bonnie was employed by Manistee/Benzie Mental Health (Centra Wellness) for 25 years. She enjoyed crafting, painting rocks, cooking, the outdoors -- many canoeing trips down the Platte River, china painting with her mother Essie, gardening, canning, fishing and time with family.

Bonnie was a very loving person and so thoughtful and giving. She had many artistic abilities that she loved to share.

She never came empty handed to any gathering. She loved to cook and deliver food and goodies to her family, friends and the neighborhood where she lived. She loved her dogs and all animals. We know she is celebrating and reunited with her parents, sister and all her beloved pets.

She is survived by her husband Milford Sage; sons Jeremy and Brock Sage; daughter Brooke Sage; grandsons Logan Sage and Jeremy Sage Jr.; her sister Judy (Rick) Dean; step-parents Lynn Edmondson and Rev. Dr. Bobby Cabot; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister Penny Wade.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 with formal services at noon at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

Please share a memory with her family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

"She was a gift to the people close to her and everyone she met, and will be forever loved and missed."