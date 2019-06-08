Bradley Warren GeBott, 78, of Troy, Michigan, passed away May 29, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan.

He was born Sept. 3, 1940, in Manistee, Michigan, to Mildred and Joe GeBott.

Mr. GeBott served in the Army Military Police for 28 years and served in Vietnam. After his retirement from the Army he became the Regional Director with the Purple Heart organization for nine years. He later worked for the Marine Corp League assisting veterans in getting benefits. His family remarked he was a hardworking man that loved his family and enjoyed watching football, noting that he was a diehard Detroit Lions fan. He had a special place in his heart for his hometown of Manistee.

Mr. GeBott is survived by his wife of 57 years, Suzanne, whom he married March 14, 1962, in Pocatello, Idaho; three daughters, Julie (Richard Perreault) GeBott, Allison (David) Malone, and Jennifer Beswick; 10 grandchildren, Clare, Marie, John Paul and Grace Perreault, Madeline, Dawson, and Chance Malone, Alexandra, Christian, and Chloe Beswick; brother, Douglas (Marge) GeBott; and his sister, Lynne (Fred) Green. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mildred.