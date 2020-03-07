Brett "Rick" Richard Madsen, 71, of Manistee, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee.

He was born July 27, 1948, in Manistee, the son of Douglas and Betty (Madsen-Anderson) Madsen.

Brett served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He earned a master's degree in environmental engineering from Ferris State University and went on to work as an Environmental Health Specialist in the food and beverage industry.

Brett was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Manistee, and he loved the Lord. He was a talented artist who loved to draw and paint. In his spare time, he could often be found fishing or playing golf.

Brett is survived by his children, Una (Ron) Miller, of Manistee, and Jon (Christy) Madsen, of Manistee; grandchildren, Audreana "Audi" Swain, Aleah Miller and Haley Madsen; siblings, Alan (Janet) Madsen, of Indian Land, South Carolina, and Jill (James) Clark, of Manistee; nieces and nephews, Russ Madsen, Paul Madsen, Lisa Madsen-Griffin, Ryan Madsen, Teri Madsen-Welsh, Douglas Madsen, and Thomas Lindeman; and his aunt, Nancy Valkamp, of Grand Rapids.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Madsen; and his nieces, Jamie Harju and Debbie Madsen.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bear Creek VFW Post No. 6333.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.