Bruce Alan Slaughter, age 67, of Manistee, passed away June 14, 2019 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1951 in Grand Rapids, to the late Carl Eugene Slaughter and Orvina Jean (Blanton) Slaughter.

Bruce served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was later employed by CSX for 25 years. He was a member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499. He enjoyed golf, fishing, playing pool, horseshoes and having coffee every morning at The House of Flavors.

Bruce is survived by his wife Diana Lynn Slaughter, children; Nathan (Karen) Slaughter, Joel Kaiser (Theresa Porter), Lindsay (Anthony) Schindelbeck, Dawnette (Nicky) Posthumus, father-in-law Virgil Kaiser, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mikaleen and Mike McClure, grandchildren; Evan and Blake Slaughter, Jeremy, Sean, Shane and Chase Kaiser, Hayleigh Slaughter, Staphany, Christopher, Anthony and Zachery Judge, great grandchildren, siblings; Scott (Tammy) Slaughter, Steve Slaughter, Barbara Frances and Melvin Spannstra.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.