Word has been received of the passing of Bruce H. Schmidt of New Windsor, Maryland, formerly of Brethren.

Born Feb. 6, 1933, to Herman and Elsie Schmidt, he attended Brethren schools, graduating in 1951, from Michigan State in 1956 and Catholic University in 1962.

He was married to Suzanne Rowe in 1957, had two children, Wendelyn Jean (Jay), Gregory Charles (Audrey); two grandchildren, Ryan (Noelia) and Kaitlyn; and sister, Grace Hoffer of Okemos, Michigan.

There will be no service at his request with a celebration of his life at a later date.