Born September 28, 1924, Bruce passed away peacefully at his home with his beloved wife Lana (his buddy) at his side.

Bruce was a fighter pilot in World War II and so on silver wings he flew home to Jesus.

In 1973 he was predeceased by his first wife Shirley (Taylor) Brandt.

In addition to his wife Bruce is survived by; Daniel G. and Edie Pfeiffer of Hope, Janice and Ron Hampton of Springfield, Mo., Gary and Shelley Brandt of Bellingham, Wash., Wendy and Rev. Charles Gumm of Waianae, Hawaii, and Douglas and Bobbi Brandt of Mecosta.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring sunshine.

Please share a memory at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.