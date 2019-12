Bruce W. King, 88, of Wellston, Michigan, died on Christmas morning at his home in Wellston.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Mancelona, Michigan, and was the son of the late John A. and Marjorie (Ingalls) King.

Cremation has taken place and a complete obituary with the funeral service information will be published at a later date.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.