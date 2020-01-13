Bruce Warren King age 88 of Wellston, died on Christmas morning, December 25, 2019, at his home in Wellston.

He was born on September 24, 1931 in Mancelona, and was the son of the late John A. and Marjorie (Ingalls) King. Bruce served in the United States Army during the Korean War from Jan. 23, 1952 until Jan. 21, 1954.

Bruce married Bernice Theodore in Manistee, on Aug. 9, 1958. She preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 1979 at the age of 45. During his working career he was employed at the Manistee Drop Forge Company in Filer City and had also worked in the construction field in our area, and was well known for his carpentry skills. He was an avid reader, who excelled in studying and talking about history.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Yvonne Theodore of Manistee, six sons and two daughters in-law, Brian and Lori King of White Cloud, Gary King of Irons, Alan and Gina King of Holland, Gerald King and Kevin King both of Manistee, and Charles King of Wellston, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister in-law, John Lee King of Rantoul, Ill. and Thomas and Ellen King of Lake Wales, Fla. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

Bruce was also preceded in death by his daughter Margaret King, his three sons, William, Kenneth P., and Dennis W. King, five sisters, Marion Lucille, Pauline Olive, Joan, Annette and Nora Sophronia and by his two brothers, Robert Leroy and Jame Allen King.

According to Bruce's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Aki Madazwiin Community Center in Manistee, located at 2953 Shaw Be Uuo Ong Road just off of Dontz Road, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bill Willis officiating. The family will receive friends at the center one hour prior to the service. The members of the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Team will give Military Honors at the center following the celebration of life service.

His family asks that in Bruce's honor you would consider wearing Blue Jeans. A luncheon will immediately follow for family and friends, at the Aki Madazwiin Community Center. Burial of Bruce's cremated remains will take place at the Corfu Cemetery in Brethren in the spring of 2020. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.