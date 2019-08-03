Bruce Williams O'Connor, 78, of Caledonia, Michigan, went to be with his Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Bruce was born on Dec. 13, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of William Gladstone and Hazel (Williams) O'Connor.

He grew up in Manistee and then Ludington, Michigan. Bruce worked for the Grand Rapids Police Department for 33 years and retired at the rank of Captain in 1996. He was famous for his sense of humor and known for his love of family, friends, golf, University of Michigan and for his deep and abiding faith.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his half brother, William Davis O'Connor; and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bayshore O'Connor and Elmae McNamara O'Connor; his brother-in-law, William Sharp; his niece, Sarah Sharp; and father-in-law, Casey Mekkes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Martha (Mekkes) O'Connor; sister, Patricia Sharp Wetherbee and brother-in-law, William Wetherbee; children, Thomas (Sheryl) O'Connor, Timothy (Cari) O'Connor, Daniel (Faith) O'Connor, Deborah (Scott) Roosien, Kathleen (Michael) Saladino; along with 12 grandchildren, Timothy (Aude) O'Connor, Carrie (Nate) Biolchini, Meaghan (Nate) Douglas, Kendall, Paige and Colin O'Connor, Rick (MacKenzy) Roosien, Christina (Brett) Barton, Joey (Hillary) Saladino, Anthony Saladino, Carter Jones, Cody Oberlin; and 11 (soon to be 12) great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Katherine Irwin Mekkes; brother-in-law, Timothy (Judy) Mekkes; sister-in-law, Laura (Daniel) Stachowiak; and nephews, Michael (Michelle) O'Connor, William (Ali) Sharp, Steven (Wendy) Mekkes, Matthew (Heather) Mekkes , Joel (Nicole) Mekkes; and niece, Susan Sharp.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Catholic Church/Divine Mercy Parish in Manistee, Michigan, with the Rev. Dennis Morrow celebrant. The family will receive visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the church. Interment and graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. at the Onekama Village Cemetery in Onekama.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation the family suggests Guardian Angel Historic Preservation Project, The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements, call (231) 723-3557 or visit herberthfh.com.

Manistee https://www.osvonlinegiving.com/4209/DirectDonate/65753.