Carl F. Mikolajczak
Carl F. Mikolajczak age 82 of Manistee, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

He was born in Manistee on April 19, 1938 to Peter and Mary (Raczkowski) Mikolajczak. He attended St. Joseph School thru 10th grade and graduated from MHS in 1957. He worked at the Iron Works, Glen of Michigan and PCA prior to starting his own business, Carl's Excavating, which he began with a small dozer, an old van and a homemade trailer. Carl ran his business for 37+ years. He was an avid hunter and in his retirement took up chainsaw carving. He created many replicas of eagles, bears, fish and other animals. He like spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee.

He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene, his parents, brothers David and Frank, sister Marie and brother-in-law Tony, and nephew Mike Ortiz, sister Virginia and brother-in-law Richard and nephew Rick Bromley.

He married Delphine Mladucky on July 29, 1967 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee who survives him along with his sons Douglas (Brenda), Scott (Kristi) and Eric (Kendra) and grandchildren Amber (Ted) Green, Ashley (Andy) Vandonselaar, Jessica, Alyssa, Lauren, Kyle and Derek and great granddaughter Grace Anne, sisters Marge (Bob) Bromley, Alice (Ron) Mallison, brothers Paul and fiancÃ© Nikki, and Leonard (Cindy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
