Carl Fred Mills, 79, of Manistee died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1939 in Goldsboro, North Carolina, the son of the late C.C. & Dorothy (Pickett) Mills. He was a graduate of Chinquapin High School Class of 1958 and graduated from N.C. State University in 1962 with a degree in pulp and paper engineering. He served as a 1st Lt. in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He married Joyce A. Anderson in 1963 at the Welcome Corners Methodist Church in Hastings.

Carl was employed at PCA for 36 years serving as technical director and customer services manager, retiring in the fall of 1998. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manistee for 49 years where he served as youth leader, Sunday school teacher and elder. He also served on the Salvation Army Board, Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Board, and the Brown Township Board of Review for many years. He loved hunting, his huge garden and tractors but especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife; Joyce Mills, daughter; Kelly (Klas) Hjelm, son; Shane (Ellen) Mills, grandchildren; Kaj and Madeleine Hjelm, his brother; Jim, Niece; Jenifer, and nephew; Josh. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a special aunt and a sister-in-law.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Frist Baptist Church in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Manistee, Hospice of Michigan or the Lighthouse Pregnancy Care Center.

Visit his personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.