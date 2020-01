Carol Ann Franke passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, in Manistee.

A celebration of life will be held for Carol on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. The celebration will be at the First Congregational Church, located at 412 Fourth St., Manistee, MI 49660.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church to help others in need.