Carol Ann MacDonald, age 78, of Manistee, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1942 in Gloversville, New York, daughter of the late Jerry and Helen (Mazzone) Visconti.

Carol was a loving and supportive wife of 58 years to her husband Alfred. She was an original hire and trusted bookkeeper for many years at the Little River Casino Resort. She was also a partner with her husband in starting the Captain's Corner Restaurant in Manistee.

Through her entire life Carol was guided by a strong, unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Manistee.

Carol is survived by her husband, Alfred "Fred" MacDonald; son, Scott (Colleen) MacDonald; step-children, Emily and Chad (Sami - fiancÃ©e) Morang all of Manistee; sister, Jean (Rod) Girard; brother, Mike (Deborah) Visconti; brother-in-law, Mel MacDonald; nephew, Ryan MacDonald; and niece, Goldie MacDonald.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa who passed away at the age of 6, over 50 years ago. Throughout her entire life she never lost faith that they would be reunited one day. Her family, friends and loved ones all take comfort in the knowledge that this reunion has now taken place in the warm glow of Heaven and within the gentle embrace of Jesus Christ.

No service is planned at this time. Memorial contributions in memory of Carol may be directed the United Methodist Church in Manistee.

