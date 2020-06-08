Carol "Co Co" Wheeler, age 80 of Manistee, Michigan, died at her home, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on Jan. 19, 1940 in East Lake, Michigan, daughter of the late Richard and Cecilia (Raczkowski) Hansen.

As a child she attended the East Lake School and later Manistee High School where she was a graduate with the class of 1958. Carol married Selkirk "Sonny" Wheeler on Aug. 20, 1960 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2019 after 58 years of marriage together.

She was employed with the Manistee Public School System for over 23 years until her retirement in 1998. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She and Sonny loved to drive and could always be found taking rides in the area and around the state of Michigan. Over the years she was very active at the Manistee B.P.O. Elks Lodge #250 of Manistee while Sonny was a member. She still found time to tend to her flower garden as well as spend time baking cakes, rolls and sweets of all kinds. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church).

Carol is survived by her daughter and son in-law; Lori and Thomas Knudstrup of Appleton, WI, and her son Steven Wheeler of Manistee, MI, two grandchildren; Stephen Knudstrup of Houghton, MI, and Carolyn Knudstrup of Appleton, WI, her brother in-law; John Modjeski of Manistee, MI. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her. Carol's family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to her care givers, Patty, Rose and Julie for their loving care, shown to Carol.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Arlene "Tudie" Sorenson-Modjeski and by two brothers and sisters in-law; Robert and Sally Hansen and Dale and Barbara Hansen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday morning one hour prior to the funeral service.

A memorial will be established in Carol's name for the Webber Heart Center of Traverse City. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.