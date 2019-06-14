"Granny is on the yellow brick road to heaven". Caroline N. Bukowski, 83, of Manistee, Michigan, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Green Acres Retirement Home in Manistee.

She was born on Aug. 28, 1935, in Manistee, Michigan, and was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Eva M. (Miller) Showalter Sr. Caroline was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1953 where she had been a member of the cheerleading squad.

She married Roy "Stretch" Bukowski on Sept. 3, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manistee. They celebrated over 59 years of marriage together before Roy's death on Sept. 10, 2014.

She was employed for many years as a secretary with the Manistee Public School System. Caroline was a past president of the Parent Teachers Association in Manistee, the coordinator of the CCD program at St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church, an active member of the Manistee High School Band Boosters Association, a member of the Manistee Garden Club, a volunteer at West Shore Hospital in the gift shop. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen preparing food and wrote her own cookbook called "Granny Carol's Cookbook". Caroline was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee (St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Shrine Church).

She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Susan and George Edmondson, of Manistee, Michigan; her son and daughter in-law, Thomas and Molly Bukowski, of Canton, Ohio; her son in-law, Timothy Kolanowski, of Manistee, Michigan; her brother, Charles (Donnajean) Showalter, of Manistee, whom Caroline and Roy raised; four grandchildren, Stacey and Chris Polcyn, Jory Edmondson, David Edmondson, Michael and Lauren Kolanowski and her foreign grandson, Gregor Malinowski; 11 great-grandchildren, Brian, Dylan, Evelyn, Owen, Jaret, Jorren, Ethan, Jayna, Alayna, Calvin and Brady; her brothers and sisters in-law, Leonard and Charlotte Showalter, of San Diego, California, and Richard and Jeanne Showalter, of Raleigh, North Carolina. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Caroline was preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Kolanowski; and by her sister and brother in-law, Ruth and William Porter; and recently by her nephew, Wayne Porter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at noon. A funeral luncheon for family and friends will take place at the Saint Joseph Parish Center, immediately following the funeral mass.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Onekama Village Cemetery in Onekama.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.