Carolyn Bell Davis, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 29, 2019. She is absent from her body but present with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Carolyn was born on Dec. 15, 1937 in Denver, Colorado, to the late, A. Harold and Ruth (Brickell) Bell. She attended the University of Denver and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education/social work. Carolyn was involved in several extra-curricular activities, including music, theatre and dance. She was a member of, and served as president of the Delta Gamma sorority. Her senior year proved to be one of the most memorable years because she met the love of her life, George H. Davis.

Carolyn and George married on July 2, 1960, and had 55 wonderful years building a life together. During the early years of their marriage, Carolyn worked as an elementary education teacher in both Colorado and California, until they bought a farm and moved the family to Del Norte, Colorado. Carolyn and George lived in the San Luis Valley and worked together managing the family farm and a custom combining and spraying business for 43 years, before they retired. They moved to Michigan in 2015 for health reasons.

When the kids went off to college, Carolyn began working part-time as the retired senior citizens volunteer coordinator where she served 28 years utilizing her social work degree. She often commented that she received more than she gave during these 28 years. She was blessed in hearing the stories of the countless volunteers she had the privilege of working with, and often passed on to her family the life lessons of perseverance and grace told to her.

In addition to family and work, Carolyn was very active in community and church, volunteering for many different roles and leadership positions. She served and held many offices in both national and local nonprofit organizations such as: Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O.), Women's Pregnancy Center, and the local chapter of the Gideon International Ministry. Those who had an opportunity to serve with Carolyn not only appreciated the many organizational and leadership capabilities she contributed, but also her loving heart, strong faith, encouraging spirit and beautiful smile. Another passion of hers was serving the Lord alongside her husband, George, in the Gideon Ministry for almost 25 years. She counted it a privilege to be able to share her faith with others.

One of Carolyn's greatest passions and gifts was music. She was a gifted pianist and humbly shared this talent as part of her ministry. Carolyn served as the pianist at several churches including: Sargent Community Church (Monte Vista, CO), Emmanuel Chapel (South Fork, CO), and Eden Bible Church (Beulah, MI). Carolyn's gift of music came naturally and effortlessly, as one person said, "to hear her play was as if angels were singing." Many people have been blessed by her ministry over the years.

Above all else, Carolyn cherished family, especially her husband, children and grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in each and every grandchild. You will find her smile and the familiar warmth and love on each of their faces, and experience her radiance, faith and compassion in the knowing of them.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband George; her brother Dudley Bell, and her parents. Carolyn is survived by her son Kenneth (Beth) Davis; daughter Karen (Matthew) Harrington; daughter Kristina (William) Adams, and grandchildren Danae (Trevor) Petersen and Kendel (Katy) Davis, Hannah and Seth Harrington, and Megan and Caroline Adams.

Funeral service will be held in Michigan at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Eden Bible Church with Pastor Dan Ingersoll and Pastor Matthew Shepherd officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed toward Eden Bible Church - Benevolence Fund (7991 Worden Road, Beulah, MI 49617) or Gideon's International (www.gideons.org). Arrangements by Jowett Funeral Homes.